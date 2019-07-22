DA won’t prosecute soccer star for alleged sexual assault in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – World famous soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo, who was accused of sexually assaulting a Las Vegas woman 10 years ago, will not be prosecuted.

According to the Clark County District Attorney’s Office, based on the information received, “the allegations of sexual assault cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.”

The woman filed a lawsuit againt Ronaldo, claiming he raped her in a Las Vegas hotel room in 2009. Her attorneys said she was coerced into signing a settlement to keep quiet. She did report the crime to Las Vegas police in 2009 but refused to identify the suspect or where the alleged incident occurred.

Ronaldo and the woman, through their attorneys, did reach a civil settlement in 2010, according to the Clark County District Attorney’s Office. The victim did not contact law enforcement until 2018 when she wanted the investigation reopened and Metro Police began an investigation.