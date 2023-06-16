LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man accused of attacking his 75-year-old Asian American neighbor is facing upgraded charges, according to Clark County District Attorney Steven Wolfson.

Christian Lentz, 44, is accused of going over to his neighbor’s garage and pushing the elderly man, eventually lifting him by his legs causing him to fall back and hit his head on the garage floor. The man suffered a gash to the back of his head, according to the arrest report.

The incident happened on May 30 in a Mountain’s Edge neighborhood. Lentz was arrested the following day and charged with residential burglary. Eleven days later, he was arrested in another case for battery, according to court records.

In a news release from the Clark County District Attorney’s Office, Wolfson upgraded the charges Friday to residential burglary and elder abuse perpetrated as hate crimes.

“We will not tolerate such horrible acts of hatred and violence in our community,” Wolfson said. These actions are unacceptable and will have consequences.”

During an interview with police, Lentz said he felt that people had been conspiring against him. The arrest report also said a witness told officers that Lentz’s mental health had been deteriorating over the last few days.

The victim gave police a video of the incident which showed Lentz entering the garage and shortly after yelling is heard. When Lentz exits the garage, with what appears to be blood on his right hand and yells “Die, Die Die,” the report stated.

Lentz was released on his own recognizance.