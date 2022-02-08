DA seeking death penalty in deadly convenience store shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County District Attorney’s Office plans to seek the death penalty against murder suspect Jesus Uribe who is accused of a random shooting at a convenience store that left one man dead and others running for their lives.

Uribe, 22, is facing several charges including murder and attempted murder for the Nov. 4, 2021 shooting at the Short Line Express Market near Jones Boulevard and Robindale. Metro police said Uribe was dressed in tactical gear and opened fire in the store where three people fled from the gunfire.

Police released this image from the surveillance video after the shooting as they looked for the suspect. (KLAS-TV)

Prior to entering the store, Police said Uribe shot to death Curtis Abraham, who was sitting outside the store in his car, waiting for his girlfriend.

According to the notice to seek the death penalty, there are eight aggravating circumstances including that Uribe had no known connection with Abraham or the other people in the store. “Thus, the defendant engaged in violence intended to cause great bodily harm or death on the general population.”

Uribe was arrested in a nearby neighborhood following the shooting after police released photos of the gunman in the store.

Uribe remains in Clark County Detention Center. His next court date is Feb. 23.