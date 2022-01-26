FILE – Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs warms up before an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Nov. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. Hobbs was arrested on a misdemeanor DUI charge shortly after the team returned from a road game in Indianapolis. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, that dispatch received a call at about 4 a.m. about a driver asleep inside a vehicle parked on an exit ramp of a parking garage. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Raider Nathan Hobbs was under the legal limit for a DUI charge when he was arrested on Jan. 3, 2021, and has accepted a plea deal to plead guilty to one count of careless driving, according to Clark County District Attorney’s Office.

Police arrested Hobbs after he failed field sobriety tests after an officer found him asleep in his car on a parking garage exit ramp.

“After reviewing the facts of the case, and the fact that the result of the blood-alcohol test

placed Mr. Hobbs under the legal limit for a DUI charge, my office determined that this was the

most appropriate disposition in this case,” said Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson.

Hobbs, 22, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of Unlawful Manners of Driving – Careless

Driving.

The complaint alleges that Hobbs did “willfully and unlawfully operate a vehicle in any

other than a careful or prudent manner by falling asleep in an exit lane” of a parking garage.

Hobbs is required to pay a $685 fine, complete a victim impact panel, and complete 20 hours of community service. If these court requirements are not met, Hobbs faces a 30-day jail sentence.

Hobbs received a speeding ticket less than two weeks after the DUI arrest. Nevada State Police cited him for driving 110 mph on the 215 Beltway on Jan. 16.