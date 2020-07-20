DA files murder charges against mother, father in DUI death case involving 1-year-old boy

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County’s District Attorney (DA) has added murder charges against the mother and father charged in the DUI crash that resulted in the death of their one-year-old son.

Lauren Prescia and Cameron Hubbard-Jones, who police say were racing in separate cars at speeds in excess of 100 mph on July 12 before the deadly crash that killed 22-month-old Royce Jones, are now facing 2nd degree murder charges.

The DA added the charge of 2nd Degree Murder With Use of a Deadly Weapon (vehicle) on Monday in open court. This new charge is in addition to the original charges filed against Prescia, which include: DUI Resulting in Death, Reckless Driving, and Child Abuse, Neglect or Endangerment Resulting in Substantial Bodily Harm.

The court also increased Prescia’s bail, at the request of the DA. A judge increased the bail from $50,000 to $100,000, citing that she believed Prescia “is a danger to the community.”

Prescia’s blood alcohol level after the crash was .176, which is more than two times the legal limit of .08, according to authorities.

The DA says Cameron Hubbard-Jones, the father of Royce Jones, is also being charged for his role in the crash.

Like Prescia, Hubbard-Jones is charged with 2nd Degree Murder With Use of a Deadly Weapon (vehicle), Reckless Driving, and Child Abuse, Neglect or Endangerment Resulting in Substantial Bodily Harm.

The judge set bail for Hubbard-Jones at $100,000, citing that she believes he also “is a danger to the community.”

The two were on the phone with each other and in the process of a custody exchange when the crash happened on Sunday, June 12 near Rampart and Lake Mead boulevards.

Pictured: A 1-year-old boy, identified as Royce Jones, was killed in the violent Summerlin car crash July 12 on Rampart by Lake Mead.

“The recklessness and wanton disregard both parents exhibited in this incident is unacceptable. They caused the avoidable death of an innocent one-year-old boy and endangered the lives of many others who were on the roads that day. Ms. Prescia has the added charge of Driving Under the Influence because she chose to drive while intoxicated. I do not know what else we can do to stop people from making the potentially deadly choice to drive while under the influence of drugs or alcohol. I am at a loss as to why a person would have such disregard for their own child’s safety. As I have said repeatedly, if you choose to drink and drive, and your behavior causes the death of another person, you will be charged accordingly.” Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson

Prescia and Hubbard-Jones are scheduled to appear in court again on August 3.