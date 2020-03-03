DA dismisses domestic violence, battery case against convicted pimp Ocean Fleming

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The most recent case against convicted pimp Ocean Fleming was dismissed by the Clark County District Attorney after records revealed he was at school at the time a woman told police he assaulted her at her home.

In 2012, Fleming was convicted of 23 counts related to his role as a pimp. Police say he forced women to sell sex and terrorized them. Fleming agreed to a new plea deal and was granted parole on Jan. 1, 2020 after allegations of police corruption in Metro’s Vice Unit surfaced.

After becoming a free man in January, Fleming was arrested again. He was facing charges for domestic battery by strangulation and burglary until the district attorney dropped the case on Tuesday.

Records showed he was at trucking school, nowhere near where the allegations said he was.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson moved to get the case on the calendar Tuesday, ahead of the March 12 preliminary hearing date, so the case could be dismissed as soon as possible.