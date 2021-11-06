Cyclists gathered in downtown Las Vegas for first Friday to celebrate cycling

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Hundreds of people cycled through the Southern Nevada bicycle coalition’s celebrate cycling area Friday night, in the Downtown Las Vegas Arts District.

The event celebrated the launch of the Coalition’s Let’s Get There Together Campaign where it delivers an aspirational message and call-to-action for motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians.

According to SNVBC, traffic fatalities in Southern Nevada are up more than 27 percent over 2020. They add that five cyclists have been killed in Clark County this year. Compared two last year.

Cyclists gathered in downtown Las Vegas during the Nov. 5 First Friday to Celebrate Cycling

Friday night, the community painted a white Ghost Bike a rainbow of colors. Every time a motorist kills a cyclist in Las Vegas, Ghost Bikes Las Vegas sets a white bike; the organization’s mission is to no longer exist.

“We must reimagine our roads as safe, work together and be considerate of one another,” says Rob Hutchinson, SNVBC president. “Las Vegas is at a critical point; our behavior on the road and thinking must shift.”

The Let’s Get There Together mural located on the historic Corner Building (100 E. California Avenue) and the community mural (1208 S. Casino Center Drive) were created by Las Vegas artist Shan Michael Evans.