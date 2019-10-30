Cyber security becoming more popular choice for local students

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Over the past year, the number of Clark County School District high schools offering cyber security programs has grown.

Currently, there are 20 cyber security programs in local high schools and the interest from students continues to increase.

On Wednesday, there is an event to expand educational opportunities in that field. Industry experts will be leading students in what’s almost like a real cyber war. Teams will attack each other while defending their own system.

Linda Montgomery, president of The Learning Center, spoke with reporter Hector Meija about the virtual challenge.

There is a big shortage nationwide in the field of cyber security, Montgomery said. She says more than 300,000 employees are needed.

October is national Cyber Security Awareness Month.