LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The war in Ukraine could move beyond borders with a digital battle. With heavy sanctions levied against Russia, 8 News Now spoke with Lieutenant Allen Larsen with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department about the risk of a Russian cyberattack against America.

“It’s been publically disseminated that prior to Putin sending forces into Ukraine, they launched a massive cyberattack targeting their critical infrastructure, such as their energy, their media, their ability to communicate,” Lt. Larsen said. I don’t think that we need to be at a level of panic where people are rushing to the bank to pull out funds, but I do think there’s an elevated risk right now for a cyber attack.”

In the case that a bank you use was knocked off the grid for hours, even days may be a time to keep more cash and supplies on hand.

“Having some cash on hand, and additional food, water – is always a good idea, regardless of what’s going on – but I would say that, you know, you still do have insurance with the banking institutions,” added Lt. Larsen.

8 News Now spoke with Russell Price who is senior vice president of MPI with Wealth Management and adds that for those individuals in the markets, having some of your portfolio, accessible could be important if an incident should occur.

“That you have a year’s worth of spending, and you don’t have to worry about the ups and downs in the markets day-to-day,” Price said.

With so many wanting to help Ukrainians, another safety tip could be, looking into the legitimacy of who you’re giving donations to.

“We’ve seen additional scams popping up, ya know, give money to Ukraine,” added Lt. Larsen.

With Russian Hackers possibly coming at American businesses, this is a time to shore up company-wide cyber security.

Lt. Larsen also advises families to have good “cyber hygiene,” which he describes as not reusing passwords, using authenticator applications and encryption technology, updating software, and restricting administrator privileges.

“When you have different countries throughout western Europe and the United States and other North American countries, for that matter, all sanctioning some of these Russian banks and Russian accounts,” he added. “The biggest thing is there is definitely an elevated risk of foreign actors.”