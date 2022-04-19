LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — New intelligence has shown the risk of a Russian cyberattack on the U.S. has become even more plausible.

Last week, a pressing warning came from our government about the increased cyber risk from Russia, and dangerous new malware that could take down our systems.

Russian hackers just attempted to knock out power to millions in Ukraine. Now, we’re hearing dire warnings about a similar attack in the U.S.

For American businesses, hearing this news again reminds us that it’s important to highlight what can be done to shore up a company’s security.

“It’s really having good, what we call, cyber hygiene,” said Lieutenant Allen Larsen with Metro police.

Not re-using passwords, using encryption technology, updating software, restricting administrative privileges, and most importantly, using multi-factor authentication all help.

“If you have that set up now, at least there’s an extra step the bad guy has to get through,” Lt. Larsen said.

One tactic cyber criminals are known to use is a phishing e-mail, which you should delete.

“The most commom thing that we’re seeing with businesses is what we call a business e-mail compromise,” Lt. Larsen continued. “It’s also called a man-in-the-middle attack.”

If you’re unsure about the legitimacy of email correspondence, hover your mouse over the sender to see who it’s really from.

“The account might say Microsoft team, well then, when you click on Microsoft team it’s like DJ5678ATTX,” he said. “Obviously that’s a scam! And if they compromise your bank account and then you use the same password on your e-mail, now they pretty much own you.”

Russia is trying to target American power plants, electrical companies, banks, and telecommunications networks.

There has never been a better time for companies to step up their cyber defense plans.