LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The internet is a wide-open digital landscape, and for parents, that can be frightening when it comes to your kids and their devices.

But, there is a way you can regulate where your kids can go online without them knowing.

Here’s how “website whitelisting” works: if you feel like you have little to no control over the content on your child’s device, the security tactic allows you to manage devices with parental controls.

“One thing that you can do — and this might not make you your child’s favorite, but I do it with my kids — you can actually lock down permissions and websites on your phone,” said Metro Police Lieutenant Allen Larsen. “You can actually create a child iCloud account that’s kind of a sub-account of your own, and then you can set parental permissions on that.”

Countless online tutorials will walk you through the process of whitelisting websites. The result is you, the parent, have compiled a list of pre-approved websites your child can access.

“It might sound mean, but for my teen children on their cell phone, they’re only allowed to go to about 20 different websites that I put on there,” Lt. Larsen continued.

Whether it’s Wikipedia, educational websites, school content, some social media, or news sites, it’s all your call.

“But if they wanna go to a website where they’re ordering or purchasing things outside of Amazon, they have to actually ask our permission to add and whitelist that website,” said Lt. Larsen.

The risk is unfettered internet access that can lead to your kid being exposed to inappropriate or violent content, online bullying, or ordering something dangerous, as seen with the recent overdoses of kids who purchased fentanyl online.

“A lot of our dealers are using different web platforms and social media platforms to get on and sell their drugs,” commented Major Violators Narcotics Bureau Captain Branden Clarkson.

Whitelisted websites can be added or deleted as you and your child see what is necessary, important, educational, and safely enjoyable.

“You can whitelist the websites they like and that will really prevent them from getting on websites where they could be ordering things that could end up being life-ending,” Lt. Larsen continued.