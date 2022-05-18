LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Can you keep your private information truly private in today’s cyberworld?

More and more of our personal information is easily available online.

“With all of the modern technology that’s out there, and various websites that are out there, it really does become a lot more tricky to safeguard your personal information as far as home address and things like that,” said Lieutenant Allen Larsen with Las Vegas Metro police.

The leaked Supreme Court draft opinion detailing a decision that indicated the court intends to overturn Roe v. Wade pushed protesters to take to the streets outside the private homes of Supreme Court justices.

Try to see if your address is trackable online by searching for yourself.

“Type in your name and Google ‘home address’,” said Lt. Larsen.

So what can you do as a homeowner to keep your information private?

“One of the most common places that a lot of criminals look, or even just people who might be upset with somebody else, if they want to find a personal address, is the County Assessor’s office,” said Lt. Larsen.

You can cover a real estate purchase and keep your home address cloaked.

“We do recommend people putting their houses in some kind of a living trust,” Lt. Larsen continued.

Your trust will own the home, and since you can call the trust anything you want, it makes it harder for you and your address to be located online.

“Generally, it’s smart if you don’t want people knowing that it still belongs to you, use a different name other than your common last name,” said Lt. Larsen.

Most multiple listing services require homes to be pulled off online websites within a day of closing.

Removing the listing will clear your home’s information from online systems. Whether you’re a private citizen or a public figure, it’s an uphill battle to keep your information, including your home address, off the internet.