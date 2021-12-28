Cyber Safe Parent: 4 key cyber safety issues for parents to be aware of

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 8 News Now’s Brian Loftus recaps some of the key cyber safety issues that parents and children should be aware of.

One of these safety issues includes kids or teens sending a questionable or inappropriate photo to a friend or partner, not realizing that once they hit send, it’s too late.

“If you wouldn’t share it with your grandmother, you probably shouldn’t share it with someone else online,” CCSD police Lieutenant Bryan Zink said.

Before a photo can be deleted or taken down, screenshots can be taken, with devastating impacts.

“It’s been shared 20, 30, 100 times,” Lt. Zink said.

Another important cyber issue involves cyberbullying, as kids and teens feel comfortable partaking in bullying behind a screen.

“They’re saying things and spreading things online that nobody would ever say if they were right in front of another person,” Lieutenant Allen Larsen said.

A big concern with cyberbullying is that instead of only happening to kids and teens at school, it is constant.

There has also been data showing the damaging effects of Instagram, comparing time spent on the app to smoking cigarettes. The data has shown that the app is especially toxic for teenage girls.

8 News Now also visited the St. Jude’s Ranch For Children, a healing center where a path for better and brighter days ahead exists for kids who have been the victims of sex trafficking.

“[This is] for kids with complex trauma, kids that truly have been victimized and abused,” CEO of the Ranch for Children Christina Vela said, “and recognizing that child victims of sex trafficking need a bit more specialized services.”

The healing center at St. Jude’s is the first of its kind program for the specialized care of child victims.

“[It’s] a place of healing and hope. A place of restoration. A place for joy to come back into young people’s lives,” continued Vela.