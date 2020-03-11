CVS to waive medication delivery fees amid virus outbreak

FILE – In this May 30, 2019, file photo, a CVS store with the new HealthHUB is shown in Spring, Texas.Pharmacy chains, including CVS, are fighting claims that they’re to blame for the opioid crisis in two Ohio counties. The Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, filings asked U.S. district Court Judge Dan Polster to find in the pharmacies’ favor and reject claims brought by Summit and Cuyahoga counties, home to Akron and Cleveland respectively, that argue that chains such as CVS, Rite Aid and Walgreens contributed to the problem by filling an “excessive volume” of opioid prescriptions. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

(CNN) — Beginning immediately, CVS Pharmacy will waive delivery fees for prescription drugs due to the coronavirus outbreak.

CVS cited the CDC’s guidance advising people at higher risk for coronavirus to stay home as much as possible.

AETNA, a CVS health company, is waiving early refill limits on 30-day prescription maintenance drugs.

AETNA is offering it to all members with pharmacy benefits administered through CVS Caremark.

The insurance company is also offering 90-day maintenance medication prescriptions.