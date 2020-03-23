CVS to hire 50K workers, give bonuses to employees working on-site

FILE – In this May 30, 2019, file photo, a CVS store with the new HealthHUB is shown in Spring, Texas.Pharmacy chains, including CVS, are fighting claims that they’re to blame for the opioid crisis in two Ohio counties. The Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, filings asked U.S. district Court Judge Dan Polster to find in the pharmacies’ favor and reject claims brought by Summit and Cuyahoga counties, home to Akron and Cleveland respectively, that argue that chains such as CVS, Rite Aid and Walgreens contributed to the problem by filling an “excessive volume” of opioid prescriptions. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

LAS VEGAS (CNN/KLAS) — CVS Pharmacy is stepping up to help its employees who do not have the option of working from home.

The pharmacies are remaining open, so pharmacists, techs, store managers and employees all have to go into work.

The company announced that it will give $500 bonuses to its employees who have to work at their stores during the coronavirus pandemic.

News | CVS Health to Provide Bonuses, Add Benefits and Hire 50,000 in Response to Pandemic https://t.co/lyUtDlZ6HM #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/AYPmkUVJsj — CVS Health (@CVSHealth) March 23, 2020

CVS CEO Larry Merlo said in a statement, “The move is a way for the company to help its employees have peace of mind in uncertain times.”

Because demand is high, the company is also looking to hire 50,000 more people.

They are trying to fill full-time, part-time and temporary positions.

To find available positions and apply, click here.