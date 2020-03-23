CVS to hire 50K workers, give bonuses to employees working on-site

LAS VEGAS (CNN/KLAS) — CVS Pharmacy is stepping up to help its employees who do not have the option of working from home.
The pharmacies are remaining open, so pharmacists, techs, store managers and employees all have to go into work.
The company announced that it will give $500 bonuses to its employees who have to work at their stores during the coronavirus pandemic.
CVS CEO Larry Merlo said in a statement, “The move is a way for the company to help its employees have peace of mind in uncertain times.”
Because demand is high, the company is also looking to hire 50,000 more people.
They are trying to fill full-time, part-time and temporary positions.
