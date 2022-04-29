LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — CVS announced the completed installation of time delay safe techonlogy in all 97 Nevada CVS Pharmacy locations, including those in Target stores.

The safes are meant to help prevent pharmacy robberies and the potential distribution of controlled substance medications, including opioid medications. The technology electronically delays the time it takes for pharmacy employees to open the safe.

“The new security measures being implemented by CVS Health will help protect Nevadans,” said Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford. “These new safes will help reduce retail crime, protect employees and keep opioid medications off the street. In a state that has been hit hard by the opioid crisis like Nevada, these measures are invaluable.”

CVS first implemented time delay safe technology in 2015 in locations across Indianapolis, which was experiencing a high volume of pharmacy robberies.

Since then, 22 states have implemented the use of time delay safes, including Nevada, resulting in a 50% decline in robberies at CVS pharmacies in those areas.

All Nevada CVS Pharmacy locations display visible signage warning that time delay safes are in use to prevent on-demand access to controlled substance medications.