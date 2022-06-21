LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– CVS Health announced on Tuesday that it is expanding Project Health, the company’s free community-based health screening program, to the Las Vegas valley this year.

“At the heart of our ongoing efforts to reduce health disparities and advance health equity is our commitment to breaking down barriers for people to access quality, affordable care,” said Sheryl Burke, Senior Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility at CVS Health. “Through Project Health we’re meeting people where they are with a focus on areas of significant need.”

CVS Health plans to host more than 1,600 Project Health screening events in the U.S and Puerto Rice this year. These events are hosted at CVS Pharmacy locations and community organizations, offering free biometric screenings including blood pressure, cholesterol, glucose level, and body mass index to detect early risks of chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease. Following the screenings, patients can meet with a nurse practitioner to plan their next steps.

“We are committed to improving the trajectory of health for people across this country and providing more equitable and accessible health care services,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Vice President and Chief Health Equity Officer of CVS Health. “Project Health is providing important services in underserved communities and helping people understand their health risks and health care needs which is so critical to achieving health equity.”

If you would like to learn more about Project Health and how you can participate in one of their events, visit Project Health (cvs.com).