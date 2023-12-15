LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Dressing up your pet for Christmas has gone to a whole new level lately, with new products in stores for dogs, cats, guinea pigs — even lizards.

Dog sweaters are old news, but you can find themes from “Elf” and “Star Wars” on store shelves. Your pup can get in on the ugly sweater thing, too.

But a guinea pig in an egg nog costume? Who saw that coming?

Amaya Douglas, store lead at the 6980 N. 5th Street PetSmart in North Las Vegas, said guinea pigs are easier to dress up than smaller rodents, and older pets handle it better, too.

It comes down to a pet’s personality, and calmer animals won’t fight you as much when you want to put them in a holiday costume for cute photos.

A display of holiday outfits for bearded dragons at PetSmart in North Las Vegas.

A display of holiday outfits for bearded dragons at PetSmart in North Las Vegas.

A display of holiday outfits for bearded dragons at PetSmart in North Las Vegas.

Holiday dress-up outfits for pets on display at PetSmart in North Las Vegas.

Holiday bandanas for pets on display at PetSmart in North Las Vegas.

Big bones for the holidays on display at PetSmart in North Las Vegas.

A display at PetSmart is devoted to outfits for bearded dragons, and Douglas showed us one in the store. She cautioned that they are a commitment — 15 to 20 years — but they are one of the best reptiles for beginners, she said. They can grow to 2 feet long, Douglas said.

If you’re not up to wrestling a lizard into a sweater, there are other options for decorating your pet’s home for the holidays. “Hideys” — little houses or tunnels for pet enclosures — are available in holiday themes like Christmas presents or Santa hats.