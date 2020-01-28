CUTE: Basset hound refuses to keep walking home

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (CBS) — Stella Bean, a nine-year old basset hound living with her owner in South Carolina, enjoyed her walk so much on Monday that she decided to lie on the ground in protest at her owner who was ready to go home.

The video, posted on social media, shows Stella lying down and rolling onto her back in the middle of a road in Georgetown, South Carolina, ignoring her owners efforts to move on and head home.

Her owner, Tracy Buck, told Reuters that Stella has made a habit out of lying in the middle of the road when it is time to leave. Luckily, there is very little traffic for Stella to worry about, Buck said.