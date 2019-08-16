Customs computer outage affects McCarran, causes delays at some airports

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Travelers entering the U.S. at some major airports — including McCarran International Airport — could experience delays because of a technology outage affecting Customs and Border Protection stations at several major airports.

CBP said Friday that it was experiencing a temporary outage with its processing systems and was working to fix the problem.

McCarran spokeswoman Christine Crews said there were long lines at customs in Las Vegas, but she said that is normal even when all systems are working. She said McCarran customs has implemented backup procedures to keep lines moving.

Passengers should arrive early to ensure they clear long lines in time to make their flight. Scheduled flights won’t necessarily wait for people who are stuck in a line.

Airports tweeted that CBP officers were manually processing travelers — Americans as well as foreign visitors. Some travelers tweeted photos and videos of huge lines.

CBP said its officers are processing travelers as quickly as possible while maintaining security.