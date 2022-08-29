LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Customers of a 24-hour tattoo shop on the strip overcharging tourists speak out about their experience.

Vegas Ink Tattoo was given an F rating by the Better Business Bureau however they are still in operation.

Mason Schlader told 8 News Now that a couple of weeks ago she went to go get a simple tattoo that she was told was going to cost $150, however she ended up being forced to pay over $500.

Vegas Ink Tattoo (KLAS)

“It was just a bad experience and so every time I look at the tattoo, I think about it, and I cried in the tattoo shop,” said Schlader.

Schlader’s friend Adrianna Baker says at no point were they told how much it would be.

“They quote you $150 and they don’t tell you it’s by an inch and the tattoo itself is not a $500 dollar tattoo,” said Baker.

Baker made a Tik Tok video of her experience at the tattoo shop and came to find out, that they weren’t alone. Reviews online had the same exact complaints from customers and the Better Business Bureau gave Vegas Ink a “F” rating due to the complaints they have received.

8 News Now spoke to Vegas Ink to get their side of the story and while they said they are aware of the negative complaints, it’s part of their protocol to go over pricing before tattooing anyone, says tattoo shop artist, Chris Coryell.

“We start out by the square inch and the minimum starts at $100, f it fits within that then it’s $100 if it starts to exceed that square inch then it will go up in price,” he explained. “Unfortunately, we have an extremely high rent, so we have to have a certain price standard. I wish everyone could see the hundreds of thousands of people that come out of here with a good experience.”

Vegas Ink has two locations, one is located inside the Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood.

While the BBB gave the business an F rating the non-profit organization does not have the authority to shut down a business since there is no evidence of them violating health standards.