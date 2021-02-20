Customers rejoice as Atomic Liquors reopens after closing down in November

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas staple reopened its doors, after a months-long COVID-19 related closure. Now, Atomic Liquors on Fremont Street is ready to get back to business safely, as the state eases restrictions amid declining case numbers.

“It’s starting to feel like a bar again,” said manager Katie Cruz. “I’m really, really excited to be able to serve our friends and family out there.”

Built in 1952, Atomic Liquors is officially back in business, as it still holds the title of the oldest freestanding bar in Las Vegas.

Having reopened their doors this past Friday, they decided to close down their bar and restaurant last fall after realizing that the capacity limits put in place made it nearly impossible for them to stay open.

“It got to the point that at the end of November, we hit that 25 percent capacity, and it just wasn’t sustainable for us,” said Cruz. “Twenty-five percent was 27 people inside of a atomic liquors which is a small bar.”

After Governor Sisolak gave the greenlight to advance to 35 percent capacity with no cap for outside seating and with social distancing in place, the “Atomic Team” decided to go for it, opening their bar and outdoor patio once again.

“A lot of us, during the holiday season kind of just migrate here, it’s where we find our family, so it was really hard when it shut down,” said customer Kimberly de la Cruz.

“It’s been amazing now to come back and start to find people that I know again and people that I actually want to spend time with,” added customer Jessica Balding.

Going forward, the main focus for this Las Vegas staple is to continue to follow guidelines as safety has always been the top priority.

They have yet to reopen their restaurant but plan to soon.

Customers like de la Cruz could not be happier that her favorite spot is serving customer once again.

“Opening back up, we have been waiting for this moment for so long and it just feels like home all over again,” de la Cruz.

If you are interested in checking out this legendary Las Vegas pub, Atomic Liquors is open from Thursday to Sunday.