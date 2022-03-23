LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An update to a popular Thai Restaurant in the Northwest Valley.



The health district allowed “Secret of Siam” to reopen after it was shut down last month when over 30 people became ill after eating there.

People who live in the area shared their reactions as some say after this whole ordeal, eating there isn’t an option for them.



Anytime you hear of something like that, I wouldn’t want to take a chance,” local, Kimberly King shared. “I have kids and you don’t want to put your family at risk.”

However, some other locals shared that they feel this was an isolated incident and wouldn’t mind giving the Thai restaurant another chance.



“I hear it’s a good restaurant because people like eating here and they are very comfortable here, so I think it would be great if they did reopen,” Loretta Linton said.

“I’ve heard really good things and I know how hard it is to run and maintain a restaurant, so I’d like to support a local business,” Michelle Freter shared.



Metro Police stated that there was no criminal intent behind the ordeal and that the case is now closed. Also confirming that the illnesses were due to contamination from tainted ingredients purchased through a third party.



Still no word on when ‘Secret of Siam’ will officially open its doors again.