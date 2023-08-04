LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – $1.35 billion was up for grabs on Friday as many people from Las Vegas headed across the to the Arizona border to pick up a last-minute Mega Millions ticket.

8 News Now spoke with customers at Last Stop Travel Center in White Hills, Arizona in line hoping for the chance to win big.

One man said he was in line to buy tickets for 38 people. He said he made the trip from Southern Nevada to get the tickets. The to Last Stop takes about an hour from Las Vegas.

“Usually don’t get too much bigger than this. It’s prime and ready to go like a volcano. My wife has a share and my kids, we have five kids total,” Jermel Stephens said. “I put in $20 for them to have a share so I don’t have to give them a portion of my money.”

The store manager told 8 News Now it’s all hands on deck for the drawing.

“You know we always prepared for anything but we definitely have every single register going. We have four terminals that cashier can help with purchasing tickets and we also have 3 lottery machines where you can purchase tickets,” Last Stop store manager Rachel Sockwell said.

The drawing takes place at 8 p.m. PST.