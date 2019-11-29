Customers evacuate after small fire breaks out at McDonald’s inside Walmart

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A small fire broke out at the McDonald’s inside the Walmart on Charleston and Arville Friday morning.

Las Vegas Fire Rescue said in a tweet that the fire is out due to the fire sprinkler inside the store. Customers in the store were evacuated.

A few hours after the fire broke out, Walmart did reopen; however, the produce area and McDonald’s are not open to the public.

Officials said around 9:20 a.m. that crews were in the process of cleaning up and the situation is under control.

No injuries were reported.