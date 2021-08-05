Curtain set to reopen on Rio’s ‘Wow — The Vegas Spectacular’

Photo courtesy: Wow- The Vegas Spectacular

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After taking a brief break during the pandemic shut down, “Wow- The Vegas Spectacular” returns to the stage at the Rio All-suite Hotel & Casino on Tuesday, Aug. 10.

“WOW” has performed over 1,200 performances since its debut at the resort in 2017.

The show is an action-packed production and features dancing, water scenes, and comedic performances.

Photo courtesy: Wow – The Vegas Spectacular

Organizers say new acts will also be a part of the show’s return to the stage, including a gravity-defying hand-to-hand act by the Acrodream along with a trio of muscle men recently featured on “America’s Got Talent.”

The show will play at the Rio Showroom in August on Tuesday and Friday at 8:00 p.m. and Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday at 7:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

For more information on ticket prices and showtimes click here.

