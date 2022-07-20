LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas City Council will be voting on a proposed ordinance that would establish a curfew for those under 21 in downtown Las Vegas on Aug. 3.

If passed, the curfew would apply to the area “bounded by Ogden on the north, 8th on the east, Carson on the south, and Main on the west,” the city announced. Only those aged 21 and over could be in the area between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

This area includes the Fremont Street Experience, in which there is already a curfew in place for unaccompanied people under 18.

The bill was introduced after several violent incidents in the area, including a deadly shooting on June 19 in which a 16-year-old was taken into custody for the murder of 23-year-old Raymond Renova.

According to police, the teen, Ruben Robles, got into an argument with Renova before shooting him and injuring a bystander near Fremont Street and Casino Center Drive.

Just over two weeks after that shooting, another man was shot following an argument on July 4 at the Fremont Street Experience, according to police. The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, and a suspect has not been arrested.

The day after that shooting, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman tweeted “Our city marshals have committed to an increased law enforcement presence. Our city attorney will prosecute violators to the fullest, and we’re exploring a curfew for those under 21.”

The bill was introduced at a city council meeting Wednesday. It will be heard by the Recommending Committee on Aug. 1 before the public hearing on Aug. 3 when the vote will be held.

The current curfew at the Fremont Street Experience for those under 18 without an adult is from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Sunday through Thursday.