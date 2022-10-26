LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Cure 4 The Kids Foundation has made efforts to increase the bone marrow registry among minority groups, starting with a bone marrow registry event.

On Thursday, October 27 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the foundation will be holding a blood drive and bone marrow registry event. The event will be held at One Breakthrough Way, near Twain Avenue and Hualapai Way.

Many cancer patients require a bone marrow transplant in order to survive, and often the bone marrow registry is the only place to find a match. There are currently 10 kids at the Cure 4 the Kids Foundation who are waiting for a bone marrow match.

Those interested in participating in the blood drive can make an appointment on the Vitalant website using the code: L1Q84.

People who wish to join the bone marrow registry donors should be:

Between 18 and 40 years old

A U.S. resident

Meet the general health guidelines.

Because minority groups have not participated in joining the bone marrow registry, finding a match can be harder. According to Cure 4 The Kids, the likelihood of finding a bone marrow match in the registry range vastly based on ethnicity: