Cure 4 The Kids Foundation and UFC to host 50/50 raffle online to raise money for pediatric cancer patients

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, so to bring awareness, for the first time, UFC and Cure 4 The Kids Foundation are partnering to bring greater awareness to the needs of Nevada’s children battling cancer. The two organizations plan to bring additional funding through a statewide online 50/50 raffle that starts Thursday, Sept. 10 and goes through Wednesday, Sept. 30.

All residents and visitors ages 18 years and older anywhere in the state of Nevada at the time of purchase, can enter to win half of the UFC’s – Cure 4 The Kids Foundation 50/50 jackpot.

Raffle tickets are available for purchase at UFC.Bump5050.com. One lucky person with the winning ticket will win HALF of the total jackpot, with the remaining net proceeds going directly to Cure 4 The Kids Foundation.

“I could not be more thrilled to have UFC, one of the world’s most iconic brands that just happens to be based in Las Vegas, support the pediatric treatment, research and additional services we have built over the last 18 years in Las Vegas,” said Annette Logan-Parker, President & CEO, Cure 4 The Kids Foundation. “So many local companies are now understanding that we never turn a child away from treatment for financial reasons, so any financial support they provide to us stays in Nevada and helps Nevada’s children.”

Online raffle ticket sales will conclude at 11:59 p.m., PST, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. The winning ticket will be drawn live via Cure 4 The Kids Foundation’s social media platforms at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. The winning ticket must be claimed by 5 p.m., Pacific Time, on Saturday, Oct. 31.

Cure 4 The Kids Foundation has earmarked the net proceeds from the raffle to purchase fitness equipment for the clinic’s new Department of Physical Medicine. Under the guidance of Brooke Kleven, DPT, PhDc, pediatric patients will receive rehabilitation and exercise prescription to improve their long-term outcomes both during and after chemotherapy treatment.

“We know chemotherapy can certainly affect a child’s body, including the nervous and musculoskeletal systems, which in turn causes significant detriment to function and overall quality of life,” said Brooke Kleven, DPT, PhDc, Cure 4 The Kids Foundation. “If we can keep a child’s body more active through a series of planned and monitored exercises in the physical medicine department, we can keep those children healthier overall, decrease the physical effects of the chemotherapy, and provide them with a better outcome once chemotherapy is finished.”

Once completed, the physiotherapy gym and dedicated program will be among a very small number of such programs available in Pediatric Oncology across the nation.

For jackpot totals, winning raffle ticket number, and official rules, please visit: UFC.Bump5050.com