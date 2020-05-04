Curbside shopping available for Golden Knights store inside practice arena

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Curbside shopping for Vegas Golden Knights gear will soon be available at the shop inside City National Arena in Summerlin.

The Vegas Golden Knights made the announcement Monday that The Arsenal will open for curbside shopping starting on Tuesday, May 5.

In celebration of Cinco de Mayo, free chips and salsa will be provided to the first 100 cars, courtesy of MacKenzie River Pizza, the restaurant inside the Knights’ practice arena.

Starting tomorrow, The Arsenal will be open for curbside shopping!



There’s also a special Mark Stone gift included in each order while supplies last 👍



Full shopping details 👇https://t.co/tRyV28CaUX — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) May 4, 2020

Fans will be able to place orders and then pick up their items, without leaving their vehicles, outside of the store from 12 to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

All orders must be placed before arriving at City National Arena.

A select list of items will be available to fans for the curbside shopping opportunity, including new VGK summer items like bikes, beach balls, cornhole sets, beach towels, swimsuits and tank tops.

All orders placed will also receive a Mark Stone window cling for their vehicle, while supplies last.

To view the items for sale for curbside shopping, click HERE.

For more information, and to place an order, fans can visit call (702) 916-2986 or email arsenal@vegasgoldenknights.com.