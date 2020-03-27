Curbside alcohol sales, cannabis deliveries temporarily allowed in Henderson

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — The City of Henderson has temporarily approved curbside alcohol sales and cannabis deliveries to mitigate the ongoing closure of public dine-in options.

The ruling went into effect at 5 p.m. March 26 and will remain so until the end of the non-essential business closure or 30-day directive.

Any business holding a restaurant with bar, tavern, beer/wine on-sale, full-liquor on-sale or brewery license may conduct alcohol sales in conjunction with curbside meal pickup.

According to a city press release, there are no fees for the time limited liquor permit.

Businesses can email Henderson’s Business Operations Division at FILicensedivision@cityofhenderson.com with their name, address, current City of Henderson business license number and contact number for the owner or key employee to partake in these sales.

The city says cannabis retail stores and medical dispensaries that closed their public storefronts may now sell cannabis by direct delivery until further notice.