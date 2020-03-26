Curbside alcohol sales allowed under new Las Vegas plan

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Restaurants will be allowed to sell alcohol with curbside meals under a new City of Las Vegas licensing program.

The restaurants must obtain a $100 permit that is good for 30 days.

According to a news release, the permits might be renewable after 30 days based on the rapid changes the city is responding to as the coronavirus spreads.

The program is not “permission” to allow anyone to sell any kind of alcohol. The rules say businesses can only sell types of alcohol they are already licensed to sell, and they must have a food service license.

“For example, a beer/wine licensee may only offer beer and wine with their take-out meals, and the alcohol must be in the manufacturer’s sealed container,” according to the release.

Businesses within the city can apply for the permit through their online business license accounts. Questions can be emailed to license@lasvegasnevada.gov. Permits will be processed in one to two business days.

Las Vegas is the first to accommodate curbside alcohol sales with meals. The rules do not apply to restaurants in Henderson, North Las Vegas or unincorporated parts of Clark County.

“The city has heard from business owners that this plan would be especially helpful as their operations are being impacted due to closures relating to the coronavirus,” according to the release.