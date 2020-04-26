Cuomo: Virus deaths drop below 400 for 1st time this month

Alex Poam, left, sells gloves to a customer on a street corner in Manhattan, New York, Sunday, April 26, 2020. Poam is studying to be a computer and network technician; after taking online classes most mornings he sells PPE to pedestrians to support himself. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo says 367 more people have died from the coronavirus in New York state.

Cuomo during his daily news conference Sunday called the number “horrific” but it was less than half the daily number recorded at the height of the health crisis.

He also reported that the number of hospitalizations topped 1,000 on Saturday, but was still falling from the day before. And he said the number of individuals put on a ventilator had dropped as well.

The deaths recorded Saturday and reported Sunday included 349 patients who died in hospitals and 18 individuals who died in nursing homes.

To date, there has been over 17,000 COVID-19 related deaths in New York City, according to Johns Hopkins University.