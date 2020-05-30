Cuomo signs bill granting front-line worker death benefits

In this image made from video provided by the office of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, Gov. Cuomo signs a bill giving death benefits to the families of certain government workers who were killed by coronavirus, Saturday, May 30, 2020 in New York. (Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has signed a bill granting death benefits to the families of police officers, public health workers and other front-line workers who have died of the coronavirus.

The governor signed the bill at his daily briefing on Saturday. The bill passed by state lawmakers provides an accidental death benefit that is more substantial than the regular death benefit that public workers’ families receive.

I thank @CarlHeastie and @AndreaSCousins for their work in passing legislation that provides death benefits for families of frontline workers who lost their lives due to COVID-19.



It is the least we can do to thank and honor the memory of these heroes. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) May 30, 2020

Dozens of police officers, public health workers, transit workers and paramedics have died of COVID-19 in the months since New York became the epicenter of the pandemic in the United States.