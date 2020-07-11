Cumulative statewide business compliance with COVID-19 guidelines now at 80%

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Business and Industry released their latest report following rounds of compliance checks at businesses across Nevada. The report details how many businesses are meeting the required standards for COVID-19 safety.

During follow-up visits conducted by Nevada OSHA on Thursday, 100 percent of the 18 businesses visited for a second time are now in compliance with the health and safety measures. Out of a total 74 follow-up visits conducted so far, only six businesses have been observed to not be in compliance. Investigations are now being opened up at those sites, and those businesses may receive citations.

From July 9-10, 187 initial observations were made at businesses, with a focus on restaurants, general retail and aquatic facilities. Visits were also conducted at grocery stores, convenience stores, hair and nail salons, clothing stores and financial institutions.

Findings from those businesses revealed the following:

187 total observations: 87 percent compliance statewide, 88 percent in the north and 87 percent in the south

Restaurants, 92 observations: 85 percent compliance

General retail, 38 observations: 90 percent compliance

Convenience stores, 9 observations: 89 percent compliance

Pools, 8 observations: 75 percent compliance

Grocery stores, 7 observations: 100 percent compliance

Water park, 1 observation: not in compliance

All other business types[1], 32 observations: 94 percent compliance

Since the beginning of initial observations, a total of 1,751 businesses have been surveyed statewide. The cumulative compliance rate is at 80 percent, with northern Nevada sitting at 86 percent compliance and souther Nevada at 74 percent compliance.

Statewide compliance has ranged from 85 to 77 percent since checks began.

OSHA reports it has received nearly 1,300 complaints regarding areas of concern in businesses related to COVID-19 safety measures. Since mid-March, 98 citations have been issued stemming from investigations into these COVID-19 violations.

44 citations have been handed out in Reno with an average penalty of $4,390, while 54 have been issued in Las Vegas with an average penalty of $5,880.