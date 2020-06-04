Culinary union website tracking hotel performance on cleaning, safety

A screen shot of a portion of CulinaryClean.org shows how the union will report its findings.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Culinary Union has launched a website to document the progress to adopt standard cleaning and safety protocols as hotels reopen.

See the website at CulinaryClean.org. Officials say the site will be updated frequently. It is described as a “one-stop safety resource.”

Union officials said they are pleased that most major gaming companies have posted plans on their websites.

“From dealers to bellmen, cooks to guest room attendants, all casinos workers deserve to be safe and protected,” said Geoconda Argüello-Kline, Secretary-Treasurer for the Culinary Union. “The Culinary Union demands that the Nevada Gaming Commission, the Nevada Gaming Control Board, and the Clark County Commission mandate all casinos follow the updated guidance from SNHD regarding COVID-19 testing of 100% of front-line workers.”

The website will tracking what casino employers are doing to prevent COVID-19 in the following areas:

Requiring daily cleaning of guest rooms

Mandatory testing of all employees for COVID-19 before returning to work

Providing adequate COVID-19 PPE for employees

Enforcing social distancing and other COVID-19 prevention measures

Posting a COVID-19 safety plan on public-facing website

The union will be collecting reports directly from workers, who will be able to report to their union and local/state authorities, including SNHD, Nevada OSHA, and the Nevada Gaming Control Board about any hazardous working conditions and any health and safety violations.