LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Culinary Workers Union Local 226 voted Friday to authorize a strike against Sodexo Centerplate, the food service provider for the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Approximately 300 of Sodexo’s 800 workers are represented by the culinary union. The two sides have been in contract negotiations but have not been able to reach an agreement on a new contract. The previous contract expired at the end of the summer. The union is attempting to get higher wages for the food service workers to keep up with inflation.

According to the culinary union, “The Las Vegas Convention Center had more conventions in FY22 than in FY2019, and facilities usage revenue increased [1] and Sodexo reported a “strong increase in revenues and profitability in Fiscal 2022.”

The city’s biggest convention, CES, begins Jan. 5, 2023.