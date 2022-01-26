Culinary Union to rally outside SNHD, alleging COVID-19 cleaning violations

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Culinary Union guest room attendants will hold a rally on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in front of the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) to ask that the agency investigate potential violations of requirements of the Adolfo Fernandez Bill of 2020, or Senate Bill 4, regarding daily room cleaning.

The bill was the first and is still the only state law in the United States to require comprehensive measures to protect hospitality employees from COVID-19. Some of it’s provisions include the requirement for hotels in Clark County and Washoe County to provide daily cleaning of occupied rooms, unless declined by the guest, and prohibits hotels from advising or incentivizing guests to decline daily housekeeping service.

The Union has sent statements to SNHD and is asking for the investigation of these violations by Caesars Entertainment International properties Bally’s Las Vegas and Flamingo Las Vegas.

The Culinary Union said it had heard from the lack of daily cleanings of occupied hotel rooms while processing member grievances regarding working conditions and other issues.

The protest will be taking place at 280 S Decatur Boulevard.

The Culinary Union has been serving Nevada for 87 years, its members working as guest room attendants, cocktail and food servers, porters, bellmen, cooks, bartenders, and laundry and kitchen workers.