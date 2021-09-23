Culinary Union to march Friday night on the Strip starting at 5 p.m.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Culinary Union workers will hold their first major march since the pandemic began, gathering Friday at 5 p.m. at Flamingo Road and the Strip to fight to protect hospitality workers and their families.

The march will proceed on the Strip from Flamingo south to Harmon Avenue. Marchers will then cross the Strip and head northbound to Flamingo. An elevated stage will be in place there for speakers.

The union expects thousands of workers to participate.

Union officials say about a third of their members have still not gone back to work. The ones who have returned, the union says, are working because of “the incredible protections union members have in their contracts.”

“The Culinary Union wants gaming partners in the industry to be successful, for tourists to return to Las Vegas, and for hospitality workers to be able to return to work at 100%,” according to a union statement.

The union added: “Over a year later, it’s clear that there has been no organization in Nevada that has done what the Culinary Union has done to protect workers, extend health care for 18 months, keep working families in their homes, provide essential food assistance daily, enforce worker’s rights on-the-job, deliver Nevada for Biden/Harris and pass much-needed relief for Nevadans, ensure workers are safe at work by passing the first and only-in-the-nation COVID worker safety law (SB4), and win SB3866 in the Nevada Legislature so hospitality workers can have the Right to Return to their jobs as the economy recovers.”