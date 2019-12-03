Culinary union to host Biden, Warren, Sanders in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada’s powerful casino workers’ Culinary Union is holding a series of town halls next week with Democratic presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden.

The union said Tuesday that the town halls in Las Vegas on Dec. 9-11 would give candidates a chance to pitch themselves to the bartenders, housekeepers and other workers in the city’s famed casinos.

Their Culinary Workers Union Local 226 is considered one of the most influential endorsements in Nevada, the third state to weigh in on the Democratic presidential race.

Kamala Harris last month was the first candidate to get a town hall with the union’s members.

The union says only top Democratic candidates have received an invite. Several other candidates were invited but unable to make the scheduling work.