LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Culinary Union, which represents around 60,000 Nevada workers, is calling for stronger protections for its frontline workers.

The union held a news conference at 11 a.m.

Culinary Workers Union Local 226 and SEIU Local 1107 demand that companies step up and do the right thing, and that local and federal government officials ensure workers are protected.