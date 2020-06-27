Culinary Union to file lawsuit against Strip properties to protect workers from spread of COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Culinary Union is taking Strip casino companies to court. They say it is on behalf of union members who work in casinos on the Las Vegas Strip, in order to protect them from the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace.

The Culinary Union plans to file the lawsuit on Monday.

It claims hotel-casinos on the Las Vegas Strip are not protecting workers from the coronavirus, and the current procedures for responding to workers who contract COVID-19 are “dangerously inadequate.”

The lawsuit focuses on what the union describes as a failure of the companies to properly warn and quarantine employees when a hospitality worker tests positive for COVID-19.

Included in the lawsuit, is the daughter of a Culinary Union member who is said to have recently died due to COVID-19. Then, just this week, Caesars Entertainment announced one of its casino employees died after testing positive for the virus, but it’s unclear what that person’s role was and which property they worked at.

Union leadership is demanding mandatory testing of all employees, providing adequate PPE to workers and requiring guests to make masks in all public areas.

The Culinary Union is planning to file the lawsuit on Monday. There will also be a press conference that morning to go over all the details.