Culinary Union to file lawsuit against Las Vegas gaming resorts

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Culinary Union plans to file a lawsuit Monday to take Las Vegas Strip casino companies to court over coronavirus.

Nevada’s largest union, Culinary Union Local 226, claims hotels and casinos are not protecting workers, and the current procedures for workers who contract COVID-19 are “dangerously inadequate.”

The union will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. to discuss the lawsuit. 8 News Now will live stream it to their website and Facebook page.

Last week, prior to Gov. Steve Sisolak’s directive that face masks must be worn in public areas, the union had asked state and county leaders to step up and enforce that face masks be worn by everyone, not just workers in casinos. At that time, the union said it will take legal action, if necessary to protect employees.

Also last week, Caesars Entertainment announced one of its casino employees died after testing positive for the virus.