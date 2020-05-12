Culinary Union to demand full transparency from casinos during Strip caravan

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Culinary Union Local 226 will call for full transparency from casinos and protections for workers and tourists during a caravan along the Strip Tuesday.

“Nevada has a chance to be a leader in the hospitality industry. If casino companies will not release their plans and be transparent before reopening, how can customers and workers know they will be safe?,” Union secretary-treasurer Geoconda Argüello-Kline questioned in a news release.

Their demands include:

Casino companies to share full safety guidelines and reopening plans on their respective websites for public access

For the Nevada Gaming Commission (NGC) to: Incorporate union’s guidelines as minimum standard in evaluation of casino companies’ individual plans Release all reopening plans submitted by gaming companies to the public

For Gov. Steve Sisolak and Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick to: Call on NGC to adopt union’s safety requirements Call on NGC to release gaming companies’ policies “urgently”



The union also noted their proposal for public health guidelines, or PPEI. The guidelines call for prevention, protection, enhanced cleaning and implementation and enforcement.

The caravan will begin at 5 p.m. on Las Vegas Boulevard.