Culinary Union states opposition to backpack, stroller bans during Las Vegas protests

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Culinary Union is opposing Clark County’s proposal to ban backpacks, purses, luggage and similar items at protests, citing the “chilling effect” any such ordinance would have on peaceful protests.

“As written, this is a bad ordinance that should be scrapped altogether,” Secretary-Treasurer Geoconda Argüello-Kline said in a statement Monday.

Argüello-Kline clarified that the union was not involved in drafting the proposal, despite references to discussions with union leaders from “a few years ago.”

Discussions in the past surrounded banning weapons, not backpacks, purses and strollers, the union statement said.

The proposal came in the days following protests in Las Vegas that followed the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police shot and killed a man near the Lloyd D. George Federal Courthouse on Monday. The man was legally carrying a weapon openly, and another weapon was found in his backpack after the shooting.

The county postponed a decision on the matter until June 16. But the City of Las Vegas adopted the rules and they are in effect downtown. North Las Vegas banned some weapons, but sidestepped banning backpacks and other items.

The City of Las Vegas ban extends until July 1.

“We believe that banning backpacks, purses, strollers, camera bags, and other common items would have a chilling effect on the ability of all people in Clark County to peacefully protest, including workers,” Argüello-Kline said. “The people that bring backpacks, purses, and strollers to peaceful protests are not outside agitators looking to cause chaos. They are workers that fill their backpacks with extra water in case someone needs it, a guest room attendant who just left work with their purse, and families that bring their young children in strollers to rallies and protests.”

“Although supporters of this bill claim that they don’t want to interfere with peaceful protests, this bill as written would do just that by banning common items that the vast majority of people use every day,” she said.