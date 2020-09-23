Culinary, Stations trade victories involving Fiesta Henderson, Palace Station

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Station Casinos and the Culinary Union each celebrated their wins over union representation today.

Just over a year after Fiesta Henderson workers voted to unionize, a labor hearing officer has recommended that Station Casinos’ objections be rejected.

The National Labor Relations Board hearing officer recommended on Sept. 17 that the Culinary Union be certified as the collective bargaining representative, according to a Culinary news release.

About 300 people worked at Fiesta Henderson when the property closed in March as non-essential businesses across the valley closed because of COVID-19 orders from Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak.

The resort is one of several Stations properties that have not reopened.

Station Casinos said on Wednesday that workers at Palace Station have signed a petition stating that they no longer wish to be represented by the Culinary Union.

“In accordance with our Team Members’ request, Station Casinos has withdrawn its recognition of the Union as an authorized bargaining representative of Palace Station Team Members. This decertification petition follows closely on the heels of the decertification petition signed by a majority of the represented Team Members at Boulder Station,” the statement from Michael Britt, Senior Vice President of Public Policy & Communications, said.

“Our Team Members at Palace Station have spoken,” said Station Casinos Chief Operating Officer Bob Finch. “Station Casinos respects their decision and certainly appreciates the confidence that our Team Members have placed in us.”

Finch added, “We look forward to having the same great direct relationships with this group of Team Members as we have with our Boulder Station, Red Rock and Santa Fe Station Team Members.”

Stations and Culinary have waged an ongoing battle over the company’s workers.

“Station Casinos calls on the Culinary Workers Union Local 226 to stop litigating and to immediately recognize and respect our Team Members’ democratically-made decisions to reject the union at Palace Station, Boulder Station and Red Rock,” the statement said.

(Google Streetview)

In the Fiesta Henderson case, “The Employer has failed to meet the Board’s standard and therefore has not provided evidence that raises a reasonable doubt as to the fairness and validity of the election,” NLRB Hearing Officer Alvaro Medina said in his report issued Sept. 17. “Therefore, I recommend that an appropriate Certification of Representative issue.”

Culinary leader Geoconda Argüello-Kline hailed the finding, and said, “Station Casinos continues to disrespect their workers by wasting time with litigation and union busting efforts.”

“We call on Station Casinos to immediately to negotiate and settle a fair contract for the workers at Red Rock Resort, Fiesta Henderson, Fiesta Rancho, Sunset Station, Palms, Green Valley Ranch, Palace Station, and Boulder Station,” said Argüello-Kline, Secretary-Treasurer for the Culinary Union.