LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Another strike looms for Culinary Union 226 that would impact nearly 8,000 resort workers at Las Vegas properties.

On Monday, the union set a strike deadline of Feb. 2 to reach agreements with 21 independently owned Strip and downtown properties including Circus Circus Hotel, Sahara Las Vegas, Circa Resort, Virgin Hotels, and more. The contracts at those properties expired in June 2023.

Late last year, the union reached agreements with MGM Resorts, Caesars Entertainment, and Wynn Resorts, the three largest hotel companies, right before the Formula One weekend.