LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – On Wednesday, the Culinary Workers Union Local 226 announced it had made tentative agreements toward new five-year contracts with two Las Vegas Strip resorts.
Shortly after 2:30 p.m. the Mirage/Hard Rock came to a tentative agreement for over 1,700 hospitality workers.
Then hours later the Culinary Union announced another tentative agreement with the Tropicana Las Vegas for over 300 hospitality workers.
Negotiations continue for over 20 remaining Strip independent, Downtown Las Vegas, and Northern Nevada casino properties.
In November, Culinary Union members voted to ratify union contracts for 40,000 MGM Resorts, Caesars Entertainment, and Wynn Resorts workers.
Currently in negotiations
- Circus Circus
- Hilton Grand Vacations
- Rio
- Sahara Las Vegas
- Strat
- Treasure Island
- Trump Hotel Las Vegas
- Virgin Hotels
- Waldorf Astoria
- Westgate
- Binion’s
- Circa
- Downtown Grand
- El Cortez
- Four Queens
- Fremont
- Golden Gate
- Golden Nugget
- Main Street
- The D Casino
- Plaza
- Circus Reno (Northern Nevada)
- Grand Siera (Northern Nevada)
Tentative agreements
- Four Seasons
- Mirage/Hard Rock
- Tropicana
Settled
- MGM Resorts
- Caesars Entertainment
- Wynn Resorts