Culinary Union rally to shut down part of Las Vegas Strip Thursday at 5 p.m.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Culinary Union will rally on Thursday night, putting on a “We Will Come Back Stronger!” event that will shut down a section of the Las Vegas Strip.

Thousands of Culinary workers are expected to attend the 5 p.m. rally on the Strip between Harmon Avenue and Paris Drive, according to a union news release.

The union says 35% of its members have not returned to work since layoffs that followed the start of the pandemic a year and a half ago. The rally is not a protest, organizers say. But it could be a show of power.

Geoconda Argüello-Kline, Secretary-Treasurer of the union, will speak at the rally, which will also include Culinary members, Station Casinos workers, Nevada State AFL-CIO affiliate members and allies from the community, clergy and the progressive movement.

Three lanes of the Strip will close during the rally, and speakers will speak from an elevated platform.

The union describes it as the first major rally since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The union put on a march on Sept. 21.