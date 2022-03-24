LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Hundreds of hospitality workers gathered with the Culinary Union at a demonstration in downtown Las Vegas Thursday, arguing that they can’t survive with the current tax rate on the tips they’re making.

After reducing the tax rate for tips by around 50 to 60% during the COVID-19 pandemic, the IRS increased the rate in January. Although that rate varies from business to business, workers told 8 News Now that they can barely survive after the change.

Julie Wolfe has been a cocktail server at Boulder Station Casino for more than 20 years, and stated that lowering the tax rate would help thousands of valley residents survive.

“I am at a $25 an hour rate right now, so that averages $196 a day that I’m taxed,” Wolfe said. “No matter what, I need to make that money — if I haven’t hit that amount, that is taken out of my check regardless.”

Flamingo Hotel and Casino server Aretha Wilder agreed, stating that workers were able to negotiate with the IRS before, and they want to be able to do it again.

Hundreds of workers gathered with the Culinary Union to protest the IRS tax rate on tips. (KLAS)

“My paycheck is cut in half, I work 80 hours and make $471, I have coworkers who are getting no checks at all,” said Wilder. “We are not making the money that we used to make, it’s just that simple.”

“Talk to us, sit down and talk to us, be fair, be reasonable,” Wilder pleaded. “I am paying $1900 a month for my rent, it was $1400 a month.”

“Gas prices are higher, the housing market in Las Vegas is ridiculous. We want to be able to have a say in this,” Wolfe continued.

Currently, the federal minimum wage for servers and other tipped workers is $2.13 per hour. Nevada does not allow a separate minimum wage for tipped workers.

8 News Now reached out to the IRS for comment on Thursday’s demonstration and asked if the bureau intends to negotiate the tax rate. They did not immediately respond.